Health Board: 342 hospitalized patients, 1,060 cases, five deaths

As of Thursday morning, 342 patients with coronavirus are being treated in the hospital - a jump from 272 yesterday. Data from the Health Board shows 1,060 new cases were confirmed.

Of the patients in hospital, 215 or 62.9 percent have not been vaccinated. During the day, 55 new cases were opened.

During the spring peak, there were over 700 patients being treated, which severely affected the working capacity of the healthcare system. Estonia has a maximum of 1,000 beds, but if all were used by covid patients all other treatments would need to be suspended.

Five people infected with the coronavirus died, all of whom were unvaccinated. All five were men aged 46, 56, 80, 84 and 93.

In total, 6,919 tests were analyzed, of which 1060 were positive. Of those, 678 were unvaccinated people. The positive share was 15.3 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is 950,36 per 100,000 inhabitants. The seven-day rate is 1,015.

Yesterday, 1,698 doses of vaccine were administered and 809 were first doses. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is now 67.8 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!