Thousands of AstraZeneca doses have not been used in Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Thousands of AstraZeneca doses are still in storage because the over 60s target group do not trust the vaccine. Many are waiting for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine instead.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Wednesday that 3,000 of the 9,000 doses allocated to family doctors from the AstraZeneca delivery last week have not been used.

Additionally, 2,000 doses were left over from the mass vaccinations in Tallinn last weekend but family doctors have only requested 600.

AK spoke to family doctor Alina Terep in Jüri, Harju County who said she would not order doses as she does not have time to call elderly people and convince them the vaccine is safe.

"There is a lot of confusion and when we call people in the right age group, 60+ in risk groups or the over 70s, they say that this vaccine causes side effects or recently was, until recently, not allowed to be used," Terep said.

She thinks communication should have been better at the start when the vaccine was initially not given to elderly people due to a lack of research.

"Now so much information has been spread that people sometimes say outright that "it is too confusing that I don't believe anything anymore"," she said.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) did not agree that family doctors do not want the doses. He said the remaining vaccines have been offered to GPs had not been able to order any so far.

"If offered to family doctor centers across the country, these vaccines will certainly be used successfully," he told AK.

As of last week, 170 family doctors centers in Estonia had not received any doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some have refused it but some have not yet been given the chance to order doses. Seventy-three centers were offered doses this week and 50 made orders, AK reported.

Last week, 46,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were delivered to Estonia and 4,800 are expected to arrive this week. An additional batch of 10,000 doses is unlikely to arrive, the Estonian Health Insurance Fund said. AstraZeneca has repeatedly delayed and cut the size of deliveries.

Almost 65,000 doses of vaccines were delivered last week and 41,000 doses were administered, the Ministry of Social Affairs said. It has always been planned to hold some vaccines back for second shots.

From Wednesday, Estonia will not vaccinate people under 60 years old with the AstraZeneca vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there is a "possible link" to "very rare" cases of blood clotting. However, the agency said it can still be used for all people over 18. 

The EMA's statement can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:19

Estonian chess Grandmaster claims nearly $500,000 in poker tournament

13:53

Estonian national biathlon team announces head coach contest

13:25

Kiik appoints vaccination project manager

12:54

Tallinn final-year students can take COVID-19 test before national exams

12:50

Kallas: I deem it necessary to create a medical staff reserve

12:28

Saaremaa municipality planning €125,000 Bellingshausen monument

11:54

Government launches new coronavirus traffic light scheme

11:52

Bureau responsible for frontline vaccination lists is classified

11:16

UT rector: AstraZeneca could still be administered to those who want it

10:49

Wise co-founder: Estonia needs changes in political landscape to improve

10:44

Health Board: 757 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:23

Thousands of AstraZeneca doses have not been used in Estonia

09:54

Electricity had biggest impact on consumer price index in March

09:48

Kallas presents coronavirus danger level traffic light system

09:22

Paper: Regular flights at Tartu Airport not expected to return before 2022

08:50

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds seeking singing revolution memories

08:23

Social ministry official: We will not rush to change tactics

07.04

Estonia suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s Updated

07.04

Kiik: 1 million vaccine doses expected in coming months

07.04

New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: