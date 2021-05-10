Watch again: Vaccination in Estonia expert panel discussion

A live panel discussion about the coronavirus vaccination process in Estonia will take place online at 2 p.m. with simultaneous translation into English.

An overview of the situation with the vaccination process will be given and a question and answer session will take place.

Viewers can send questions to the experts using the Worksup website using "vaktsineeri" to join the event. It is also possible to ask questions by phone: 5451 0950.

The following experts will take part:

Professor Irja Lutsar, head of the government's scientific advisory council

Maia Uusküla, head of the Bureau of Pharmacovigilance at the Agency of Medicines,

Dr. Argo Latt, Family Physicians Association of Estonia board member,

Mari-Anne Harma, deputy director general of the Health Board,

Maris Jesse, undersecretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs,

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center).

You can watch the two-hour session below or on YouTube.

Find out more information about the coronavirus vaccination process in Estonia at https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/.

--

