Health Board: 86 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A social distancing sign at a playground in Pärnu. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
News

Eighty-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. There were no deaths.

In total, 4,085 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 2.1 percent. The 14-day average is 106.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were 33 new cases in Harju County and 24 of those were in Tallinn. There were 25 cases in Ida-Viru County, six in Rapla County, five in Tartu County, four in Võru County, three in Saare County, two each in Jõgeva and Valga counties and one each in Lääne, Põlva and Pärnu counties. There were no cases reported in any other counties. Three cases had no information in the population register.

There are 80 patients being treated in hospital and seven cases were opened during the last day.

6,310 vaccinations were administered yesterday. In total, 503,716 people have been vaccinated and 301,600 people have received a second dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:46

Minister: Bar opening time restrictions will be lifted on Friday

13:27

Daily: Kallas sees Center too tainted to put up viable president candidate

12:54

Finance ministry wants to reduce cash-in-hand wages on building sites

12:23

Orchid rediscovered on Saaremaa after 120 years

11:49

Maternity wards still restricting access to fathers

11:11

Finance minister: OECD meddling in tax policy bad for small countries

10:47

Health Board: 86 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:47

Isamaa, EKRE submit no-confidence motion in defense minister Updated

10:26

Statistics: Industrial production volumes up by 17 percent

09:58

Former ministers: Estonia should not be shy in dealings with Finland

09:23

AK: Finland preparing to open borders for seaborne commuters

08:51

Statistics: Increase in foreign and domestic tourists in April

08:33

Estonian hurdler second over 400m in Turku, close to own PB

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption, related deaths in 2020 up from prior year

07.06

Retro festival We Love The 90s to take place in July, Scooter to headline

07.06

Law experts: State should finance academic law education in one university

07.06

Ambassador to Finland: Labor migration situation wrong, unfair and tragic

07.06

Committee approves bill to terminate tax exemption for home loan interest

07.06

Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste to receive first Eri Klas scholarship

07.06

Estonian Alcohol and Soft Drinks Industry museum opens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: