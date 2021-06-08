Health Board: 86 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Eighty-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. There were no deaths.

In total, 4,085 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 2.1 percent. The 14-day average is 106.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were 33 new cases in Harju County and 24 of those were in Tallinn. There were 25 cases in Ida-Viru County, six in Rapla County, five in Tartu County, four in Võru County, three in Saare County, two each in Jõgeva and Valga counties and one each in Lääne, Põlva and Pärnu counties. There were no cases reported in any other counties. Three cases had no information in the population register.

There are 80 patients being treated in hospital and seven cases were opened during the last day.

6,310 vaccinations were administered yesterday. In total, 503,716 people have been vaccinated and 301,600 people have received a second dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

