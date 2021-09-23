Health Board: 172 covid patients, 589 new cases, four deaths

Four patients with coronavirus died during the last day, there are 172 patients being treated in hospital and 589 new cases were diagnosed the Health Board said on Thursday.

Four women died in the last day, they were aged 88, 91 and two were 86.

Of those in hospital, 123 people were unvaccinated which is 71.5 percent. The rest were vaccinated. Twenty-eight new cases were opened.

In total, 6,275 tests were analyzed, of which 589 were positive. Of those who tested positive, 386 were unvaccinated and 203 were vaccinated.

The 14-day rate is 498,65 per 100,000 inhabitants.

4,053 doses of vaccine were administered and the coverage rate for adults with at least one vaccine dose is 66.3 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

