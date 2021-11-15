Health Board: 544 patients, 511 new cases, 17 deaths

Seventeen people infected with coronavirus died in Estonia during the past 24 hours, the Health Board said on Monday. There were 544 people in hospital and 511 new cases.

Twelve of those who died were women, aged 53, 64, 66, 69, 70, 72, 87 (two), 89 (two), 92 and 96. Five men aged 71, 72, 76, 79, 96 died.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Estonia is 1,690. While new infections have fallen in recent days, the death rate has remained high.

On Monday morning, there were 544 patients in hospital and 317 were not vaccinated. Of these, 430 had severe cases of the virus. On Sunday, 37 new cases were opened.

During the last day, 4,471 tests were analyzed and 511 were positive. This gives a positive share of 11.4 percent. Of these new cases, 302 people had not been vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 1297.54 per 100,000 people. On Sunday, it was 1,365.2.

On Sunday, 1,065 vaccinates were administered and 276 were first doses. The vaccination rate in Estonia is 58.3 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

