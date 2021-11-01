Health Board: 571 hospitalized patients, 1,413 new cases, nine deaths

As of Monday morning, 571 patients are being treated for coronavirus in Estonian hospitals, the Health Board said. There were 1,413 new cases and nine deaths in the last day.

Of those in hospital, 410 have serious cases of the virus and 285 people - 70 percent - are unvaccinated.

Forty-eight new cases were opened during the last day. Estonia has the staffing capacity to treat approximately 600-650 people. Hospitals are reaching their limits.

There were nine deaths: five men aged 58, 69, 83, 90 and 93. The four women were aged 69, 77, 90 and 97.

So far, 1,540 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Estonia.

In total, 6,569 new tests were analyzed and 1,413 - 21.5 percent - were positive. Of these, 859 people were not vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 1,659.4 per 100,000 people - one of the highest in Europe. The seven-day rate is 1,724.

Yesterday, 1,406 vaccinations were carried out and 900 were first doses. The vaccination rate among the whole population is 57.2 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hads frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!