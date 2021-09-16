Health Board: five deaths, 162 hospitalized patients, 510 new covid cases

Five people infected with coronavirus died in the last day and 510 new cases were diagnosed, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. As of Wednesday morning, 162 people are being treated in hospital.

Five women died during the last day aged 74, 81, 86, 93 and 98.

Of the patients treated in hospital, 114 were not vaccinated - which is 70.4 percent - and the remaining people had completed the vaccination cycle. There were 21 new cases opened during the last day.

In total, 7,142 tests were analyzed with 510 new cases confirmed. The positive share was 8.1 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 425.06 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Yesterday, 3,886 vaccinations were administered. The share of adults vaccinated with at least one dose is 65.8 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

