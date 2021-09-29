Health Board: 208 covid patients, 747 new cases, one death

As of Wednesday morning, 208 people with coronavirus are being treated in hospital and 747 new cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board said. One person died during the last day.

Of the coronavirus patients in hospital, 153 (73.5 percent) have not been vaccinated and 55 or (26.4 percent) have finished the vaccination cycle. Thirty-six new cases were opened in hospitals during the last day.

One person infected with the coronavirus died: a 74-year-old woman.

In total, 6,291 test results were analyzed, of which 747 were positive. The positive share was 11.9.

Of those who tested positive, 529 were unvaccinated and 218 had been vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 570. 97 per 100,000 inhabitants.

3,451 vaccine doses were administered yesterday. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 66.9 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

