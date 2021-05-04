Health Board: 401 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

Signs asking passengers to wear masks on a Tallinn bus. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
401 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 5,387 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 7.4 percent. Th 14-day average is  366.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. Yesterday, the rate was 376.6.

196 cases were reported in Harju County with 149 of those in Tallinn.

There were 70 cases in Ida-Viru County, 29 in Pärnu County, 23 in Tartu County, 19 in Lääne-Viru County and 15 in Viljandi County.

Seven cases were recorded in both Jõgeva and Järva counties, six each in Põlva and Rapla counties, four each in Valga and Võru counties and two each in Lääne and Saare counties. There were 11 positive cases with no information in the population register.

319 patients are being treated in hospital and 41 new cases were opened. The average age of a patient is 68 and there are 247 patients over 60 being treated. 

1,177 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

5,757 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered yesterday. So far, 341,979 people have received at least one dose and 128,762 people have received a second dose.  

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

