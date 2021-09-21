Health Board: Five deaths, 463 covid new cases, 180 hospitalized patients

Five people who had tested positive for coronavirus died during the last day and 463 new cases were reported, the Health Board said on Tuesday. There are 180 people being treated in hospital.

Three men aged 32, 70 and 92 and two women aged 88 and 94 died during the last day. So far, 1,333 people have died.

In total, 6,561 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 7.1 percent. Of those who tested positive, 322 were unvaccinated and 141 were vaccinated. The number of new cases being diagnosed at the moment is similar to mid-April.

The 14-day infection rate is now 474.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Tuesday morning, 180 people are being treated for coronavirus in hospital and of these 129 are unvaccinated. Twenty new cases were opened during the last 24 hours.

3,153 vaccinations were carried out. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 66.2 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

