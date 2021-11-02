Health Board: 595 hospitalized patients, 1,571 new cases, 10 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 595 patients are being treated for coronavirus in Estonian hospitals, the Health Board said. There were 1,571 new cases and 10 deaths during the last day.

Of those in hospital, 426 have serious cases of the virus and 291 people - 68,3 percent - are unvaccinated.

Seventy-five new cases were opened during the last day. Yesterday, 571 people were in hospital.

Estonia has the staffing capacity to treat approximately 600-650 people. Hospitals are reaching their limits.

There were 10 deaths: three men aged 72, 80 and 83. The six women were aged 73, 80, 84, 85, 86, 88 and 97.

So far, 1,550 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Estonia.

In total, 7,772 new tests were analyzed and 1,571 - 20.2 percent - were positive. Of these, 911 people were not vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 1,694.61 per 100,000 people - one of the highest in Europe. The seven-day rate is 1,778.

Postimees reported on Monday that Estonia now has the highest number of new daily cases per million, citing data from website Our World in Data.

Yesterday, 7,359 vaccinations were carried out and 1,824 were first doses. The vaccination rate among the whole population is 57.3 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

