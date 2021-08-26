Health Board: 405 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

During the past day, 405 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

In total, 4,961 tests were analyzed and the positive shared was 8.2 percent. Of these, 317 people were unvaccinated (78.3 percent) and 88 people (21.7 percent) had completed the vaccination cycle.

The 14-day infection rate is 310 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 308 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 130 were recorded in Harju County and 79 of those were in Tallinn.

Seventy-two cases were reported in Tartu County, 34 in Viljandi County, 23 in Valga County, 17 each in Jõgeava and Võru counties and 16 each in Järva and Põlva counties.

There were 15 cases in Pärnu County, 13 each in Saare and Ida-Viru counties, 11 each in Rapla and Lääne counties and eight in Lääne County. Nine cases had no information in the population register.

Fifteen new cases were opened overnight and 105 people are being treated in hospital. 80 percent of patients are not vaccinated.

Yesterday, 4,544 people were vaccinated and the total number of people vaccinated is now 715,143. So far, 617,913 people have finished the vaccination cycle. In total, 63.3 percent of adults have received at least one dose.

