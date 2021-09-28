Health Board: 200 covid patients, 796 new cases, five deaths

Five people with coronavirus died in the last day and 796 new cases were reported, the Health Board said on Tuesday. There are now 200 patients being treated in hospital.

One man, 79, and four women aged 80, 89, 96 and 97 died in the last day. A total of 1,351 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia since February 2020.

In total, 6,207 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 12.8 percent. The 14-day rate is now 554.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of those who tested positive, 535 were unvaccinated (67 percent) and 261 had finished the vaccination cycle (33 percent).

The last time more than 700 cases were diagnosed in a single day was at the start of April.

As of Tuesday morning, 200 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital. Of those, 149 (74.5 percent) have not been vaccinated and 51 (25.5 percent) have been vaccinated. Thirty-three new cases were opened during the last day.

The last time more than 200 patients were being treated in hospital was mid-May.

Yesterday, 1,651 doses of vaccine were administered during the day. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 66.8 percent. For all Estonian residents, the rate is 56.9 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

