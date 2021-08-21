Health Board: 221 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

221 cases of coronavirus were confirmed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday.

In total, 3,115 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 7.1 percent. Of those, 84.2 percent had not been vaccinated and 15.8 percent had completed the vaccination cycle.

The 14-day infection rate is 283.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Eighty-seven new cases were reported in Harju County and 73 in Tallinn. Thirty-one cases were recorded in Tartu County, 16 in Võru County, 15 in Pärnu County, 14 in Ida-Viru County, 11 in Põlva County and 10 in Jõgeva County.

There were eight in Valga County, six in Saare County, five in Rapla County, four each in Lääne and Lääne-Viru counties, three in Viljandi County and two each in Hiiu and Järva counties. There were three cases with no information in the population register.

As of Saturday morning, there are 98 people being treated in hospital and 15 cases were opened overnight.

So far, 704,886 people have been vaccinated at least once against covid-19 and 609,495 people have finished the vaccination cycle. 1,433 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

