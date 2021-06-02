Health Board: 130 new coronavirus cases, one death

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

130 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

In total, 6,174 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 2.1 percent. The 14-day average is 154.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Seventy-two cases were reported in Harju County and 55 were in Tallinn.

Twenty-five cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, seven in Pärnu County, five in Valga County, three in Tartu County, two each in Jõgeva and Rapla counties and one each in Hiiu, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Saare, Viljandi and Võru counties.

One person infected with the coronavirus died during the last day. So far, 1,259 have died in Estonia after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Eight new cases were opened in hospitals yesterday and 114 patients are receiving treatment. There are 16 patients in intensive care, eight are breathing with the aid of ventilators. The average age of a patient is 66.

8,582 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, a total of 478,755 people have been vaccinated and 268,806 people have been fully vaccinated.

The overall coverage of the Estonian population with vaccination is 36 percent. 44 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

More and more men are turning to plastic surgery

17:15

Global Estonian Report: June 2-9

16:58

Social Democratic MP wants film studio designated a cultural monument

16:42

Minister: Forestry law and practice during nesting season should be smarter

16:14

AK: Legislation would make winter street cleaning local authority liability

16:11

Isamaa not yet approached other parties on minister no-confidence plan

16:01

Health minister: Second wave of COVID-19 is coming to a close

15:46

Tallinn city government offices searched over procurement suspicions Updated

15:44

Estonia bans fur farms

15:28

Seeder, Perling to run for Isamaa chairman

15:15

Vaccination centers hope for state help in covering maintenance costs

14:54

County courts not rushing to share Harju workload surplus

14:46

15,000 vaccination times to be added to Patient Portal on Thursday

14:23

Minister: I recommend defense minister take another look at defense cuts

13:47

Eesti Energia to drop oil shale electricity production by 2030

13:24

Valka/Valga residents can cross border freely from Thursday

12:59

Women's basketball national team signs first-ever foreign coach

12:32

Prosecutor General: No witch-hunt being conducted against EKRE

12:07

118 side effects reported after vaccination last week

11:36

ISS astronaut answers questions from Estonian students

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: