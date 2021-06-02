Health Board: 130 new coronavirus cases, one death

130 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

In total, 6,174 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 2.1 percent. The 14-day average is 154.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Seventy-two cases were reported in Harju County and 55 were in Tallinn.

Twenty-five cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, seven in Pärnu County, five in Valga County, three in Tartu County, two each in Jõgeva and Rapla counties and one each in Hiiu, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Saare, Viljandi and Võru counties.

One person infected with the coronavirus died during the last day. So far, 1,259 have died in Estonia after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Eight new cases were opened in hospitals yesterday and 114 patients are receiving treatment. There are 16 patients in intensive care, eight are breathing with the aid of ventilators. The average age of a patient is 66.

8,582 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, a total of 478,755 people have been vaccinated and 268,806 people have been fully vaccinated.

The overall coverage of the Estonian population with vaccination is 36 percent. 44 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated.

