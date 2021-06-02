Coronavirus round-up: May 24-30

There were 876 cases of coronavirus diagnosed last week across Estonia, a fall of 40 percent compared to the week before, and 11 deaths, the lowest since December.

By week: There were 876 cases diagnosed last week compared to 1,465 the week before, a fall of 40 percent. The last time there were fewer than 1,000 cases in a single week was at the end of October.

The 14-day infection rate was 163.8 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (June 1).

By day: The highest number of cases on a single day was 185 and the lowest was 59. There were two days with fewer than 100 cases.

There were 11 deaths and the highest on a single day was three. The last time there were 11 deaths in a single week was the middle of November.

By county: Cases fell in all counties and there were significant drops in Harju, Ida-Viru, Tartu and Lääne counties. The majority of counties recorded fewer than 50 cases last week. Some counties are no longer seeing new positive cases every day.

Harju County's cases fell from 572 to 362, Ida-Viru County's from 333 to 216, Tartu County's from 148 to 61, Pärnu County's from 107 to 52 and Lääne-Viru County's from 42 to nine.

Võru and Saare counties' cases stayed the same at 24 and 10, respectively.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots.

Hospital releases: 124 people were released from hospital last week - the lowest since mid-December, compared to 170 the week before.

On Tuesday, 127 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia. The rate of admitted patients is falling and hospitals are starting to shut their coronavirus wards.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 876 positive tests last week and 26,357 negatives which gives a total of 27,232, fewer than in previous weeks.

The average positive share per day has fallen to 3.12 percent from 4.27 percent the week before.

Deaths: There were 11 deaths last week, compared to 18 the week before. This is the lowest since December 2020.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 1,258, as of Tuesday (June 1).

Vaccinations: In total, 33,077 people were vaccinated with a first dose last week, data from the Health Board shows. In total, 62,629 first and second doses were administered.

At the time of publication (June 1), 473,003 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccinations by sex, county and age: At the time of publication, the majority of counties have a vaccination rate of over 50 percent and several are over 55 percent.

As always, Hiiu County still has the highest coverage rate of over 62 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties still have the lowest rates at 41 percent and 29 percent.

As of Wednesday, 270,263 women and 200,004 men had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine coverage is now more than 69 percent for people over 70 and 60 percent for people over 80.

