Health Board: 160 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

People queuing for coronavirus tests. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
160 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Tuesday. The 14-day infection rate is now 236.1 per 100,000 people.

In total, 4,907 tests were analyzed during the last day and the positive share was 3.3 percent.

Eight-one cases were recorded in Harju County and 58 were in Tallinn.  

There were 30 cases in Ida-Viru County, 18 in Tartu County, nine in Pärnu County, eight in Valga County, six in Põlva County. There were two cases in Rapla County and one each in Jõgeva, Lääne, Saare and Võru counties. There were two cases with no information in the population register.

There were no cases in Hiiu, Järva, Viljandi and Lääne-Viru counties.

189 people are being treated in hospital and 17 new cases were opened overnight. The average age of a patient is 66 years old and 131 patients are over 60.

5,522 vaccinations were administered yesterday. So far, 442,089 people have received one dose and 228,280 people have been vaccinated twice.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Editor: Helen Wright

