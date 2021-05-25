Health Board: 160 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

160 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Tuesday. The 14-day infection rate is now 236.1 per 100,000 people.

In total, 4,907 tests were analyzed during the last day and the positive share was 3.3 percent.

Eight-one cases were recorded in Harju County and 58 were in Tallinn.

There were 30 cases in Ida-Viru County, 18 in Tartu County, nine in Pärnu County, eight in Valga County, six in Põlva County. There were two cases in Rapla County and one each in Jõgeva, Lääne, Saare and Võru counties. There were two cases with no information in the population register.

There were no cases in Hiiu, Järva, Viljandi and Lääne-Viru counties.

189 people are being treated in hospital and 17 new cases were opened overnight. The average age of a patient is 66 years old and 131 patients are over 60.

5,522 vaccinations were administered yesterday. So far, 442,089 people have received one dose and 228,280 people have been vaccinated twice.

