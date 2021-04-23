Health Board: 392 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

392 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. More than 300,000 people have now received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In total, 5,307 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 7.8 percent. The 14-day average is 490.6.

218 cases were recorded in Harju County with 169 of those in Tallinn.

There were 59 cases in Ida-Viru County, 26 Pärnu County, 15 in Tartu County, 14 each in Lääne and Lääne-Viru counties and nine in Rapla County.

There were seven in Viljandi County, six each in Võru and Valga counties, four each in Jõgeva and Järva counties, three in Põlva County and one in Saare County. There were no cases in Hiiu County. Six cases had no information in the population register.

As of Friday morning, 426 patients are being treated in hospital and 51 new cases were opened overnight. The average age of patients is 68 and 326 patients are over the age of 60.

Six new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 68-year-old woman, a 73-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman, and an 88-year-old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,126 people in Estonia in total.

Yesterday, 11,599 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered. In total, 303,952 people have now received a first dose and 93,250 people have completed the course of vaccination.

59 percent of people over 70 have been vaccinated. More than 60 percent of the over 70s have been vaccinated in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Pärnu, Rapla, Saare, Tartu, Viljandi and Võru counties.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

