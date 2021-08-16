Health Board: 163 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

163 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the past day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday. 132 people (81 percent) were unvaccinated and 31 were vaccinated.

In total, 2,684 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 6.1 percent. The 14-day average is 256.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Sixty-one cases were reported in Harju County and 47 of those were in Tallinn. There were 21 cases in Tartu County, 16 in Pärnu County and 11 each in Järva and Valga counties.

There were eight in Jõgeva County, seven in Võru County, five each in Saare and Põlva counties, four each in Viljandi and Ida-Viru counties, three in Lääne-Viru counties and two in Lääne and Rapla counties. There were no cases in Hiiu County. Four cases had no information in the population register.

As of Monday morning, 91 covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, rising from 79 the day before. Seventy-four patients were unvaccinated. Ten patients are being treated in intensive care.

So far, 691,443 have been vaccinated against coronavirus and 2,384 vaccinations were carried out on Sunday. In total, 36,081 vaccinations were carried out last week.

Since the outbreak began, 1,279 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus. No deaths were recorded during the last day.

