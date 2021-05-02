Health Board: 174 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

A total of 174 coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Two deaths have been reported relating to the virus, during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus incidence per 100,000 people is now 380.4, while the proportion of primary coronavirus tests which returned positive came to 8.4 percent.

101 of the new cases came in Harju County, 76 of which were in Tallinn.

Pärnu County posted 21 new cases, Tartu County 12, and Ida-Viru County 10.

Järva County reported nine new COVID-19 cases, Lääne-Viru County five, Valga County four, Saare, Viljandi and Võru counties two, and Rapla and Põlva counties one apiece.

Jõgeva, Lääne and Hiiu counties reported no new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while four positive test results came in individuals who had no place of residence associated with them in the population register, whose data the Health Board uses in compiling its daily statistics.

Two deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported overnight, bringing the total number of people in Estonia who were suffering from COVID-19 and have died to 1,168.

The two people who passed away in the past 24 hours were a 94-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man.

A total of 3,114 primary coronavirus tests were performed nationwide in the past 24 hours; 174 as noted returned positive, giving a positive rate of 5.6 percent.

Twenty-five new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals over the same period

Hospitalizations and recovery rates

315 people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

The average age of those hospitalized is 68, while 77 percent of patients (243 people) are over 60 years of age.

Ten people were sent home, while two were transferred to a non-coronavirus ward, the board says.

Of those hospitalized, 51 are in intensive care; 42 of these are on assisted breathing.

A total of 7 percent of people with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, the Health Board says.

As of May 2, a total of 7,126 coronavirus case files at hospitals have been wrapped up, in 6,854 people (some individuals have had more than one COVID-19 case file appended to them, hence the discrepancy – ed.).



As of May 2, 112,267 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 73,693 people (65.6 percent of the total) have had their case file terminated by a health care professional, while the remaining 34.4 percent (38,574 people) meet the triple criteria of not having tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, not awaiting closure of a coronavirus case file and not currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Vaccinations

3,017 vaccine doses were administered over the past day, bringing the total number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to 338,090. 124,413 of these people have received two shots, i.e. completed the course.

Sixty-two percent of people 70 or over have been vaccinated against coronavirus nationwide, while the figure exceeds the 60-percent-mark in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Pärnu, Rapla, Saare, Tartu, Viljandi and Võru counties.

