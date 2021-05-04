Riigikogu speaker gets first coronavirus vaccine shot

Riigikogu speaker and Center Party chair Jüri Ratas recived his first coronavirus shot at a Tallinn hospital Tuesday.

"I got the vaccine today, I guess it was the Pfizer dose," he told ERR Tuesday, noting that he had been invited by the hospital where he received the shot, the East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH).

This was the second time Ratas was invited for vaccination, having turned down an earlier offer just under a month ago.

"First, I consulted with my family doctor," Ratas said of his reasons for the delay.

"Second, I would have liked to have to waited until such time when the vaccinations reach my age group," he went on. Ratas is 42.

Vaccinations for people over the age of 50 began this Monday, while at-risk individuals can get vaccinated regardless of their age.

News portal Delfi noted that Ratas had earlier also turned down an offer of the AstraZeneca dose.

AstraZeneca has been recommended in Estonia for people in their fifties and over, while the Pfizer and Moderna doses are recommended for younger people.

