Health Board: 27 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

Twenty-seven coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths relating to the virus occurred during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 34.61, with one percent of primary COVID-19 tests returning positive during that time.

Just over half the new cases came in Tallinn, the capital, which lies in Harju County, the most populous region of the country. No new cases were reported in Harju County outside of Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County posted seven new cases and Rapla County five. None of the remaining 12 of Estonia's 15 counties reported any coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while one case concerned an individual who had no place of residence associated with them in the population registry, the source the board uses in compiling its daily statistics.

2,507 primary COVID-19 test results were analyzed between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, with 27, or 1.1 percent, returning positive.

Three new coronavirus cases were opened in hospitals in Estonia in the past day, while 35 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

4,464 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered over the same period, bringing the total of people in Estonia to have been vaccinated to 552,164. 419,380 of these people have received two doses, i.e. completed the course.

The average age of hospitalized patients is 67, while 67.3 people aged 70 or over have received at least one anti-coronavirus shot.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!