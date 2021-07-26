More than 22,000 people were vaccinated last week

More than 22,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Estonia last week, the highest number in a single week since mid-June.

In total, 22,068 people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, compared to 15,881 the week before, and 20,628 second doses were administered.

Factors that could have led to the increase were vaccination being rolled out in pharmacies and the vaccination buses visiting different parts of the country.

As of Monday morning, 621,496 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the vaccination cycle has been completed for 545,580 people.

The vaccine coverage rate is 56.1 percent and 68.9 percent of the over 70s are protected.

More information about vaccination in Estonia can be viewed in English, Russian and Estonian on the government's vaccination website: vaktsineeri.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!