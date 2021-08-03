Health Board: 225 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, one death

A total of 225 coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. One person died during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rates per 100,000 is 152.0, while 4.8 percent of primary coronavirus tests conducted during that time returned positive, the board says.

Regional breakdown

All of Estonia's 15 counties reported coronavirus cases among tests analyzed in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of new cases were uncovered in Harju County at 95, with 70 of these coming in Tallinn.

Tartu County posted 34 new cases, Pärnu County 27 and Viljandi County 15.

Võru and Rapla counties reported 12 new cases each.

The remaining counties' cases were in single-figures: Põlva County reported seven, Lääne and Viru counties four each, Lääne-Viru County three, Saaremaa and Valga County two each and Hiiumaa, Järva and Jõgeva counties one each

An additional five cases were found in people with no place of residence associated with them in the population register, the source the board uses in compiling its daily figures.

Of the new infections, 76 percent were not vaccinated, the board says.

Testing, hospitalization and vaccinations

A total of 5,788 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia over the past 24 hours, 225 of which (3.9 percent) returned as positive.

Six new COVID-19 case files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours, and 47 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Six of these individuals had completed a course of vaccination.

The average age of those hospitalized due to coronavirus is 65 years, while over half of those in hospital are over 60.

One death was reported as a result of the virus, an 86-year-old woman.

A total of 1,273 people have died as a result of the virus, since the pandemic began.

5,924 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of people vaccinated to 644,957. Of these, 566,692 have completed the vaccination course, i.e. had two doses with most manufacturers' products.

57.9 percent of adults in Estonia have been vaccinated at least once.

Of the 225 new coronavirus cases found in the past 24 hours, 171, or 76 percent, were unvaccinated, 15 had been vaccinated once and 39 had had both doses of vaccine.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!