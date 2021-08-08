Health Board: 126 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

One-hundred-and-twenty-six coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet), says. No deaths have been reported during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 197.2, with 5.4 percent of primary coronavirus tests returning positive during that time.

Of the 126 cases identified in the past 24 hours, 74.6 percent of them came among individuals who had not been vaccinated. 19.8 percent of cases occurred in individuals who had completed a course of vaccination, with the remaining 5.6 percent of new cases were among people who had received one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Over 90 percent of those currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated, the board says.

Regional breakdown

Most of Estonia's 15 counties reported coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Harju County, the most populous region of the country, reported 60 new coronavirus cases, of which 45 came in Tallinn, the capital.

Tartu County, including Estonia's second city, posted 13 cases, Viljandi County 12, and Rapla County 11.

The remaining counties who recorded any coronavirus cases did so in single figures: Pärnu County reported nine – Pärnu is Estonia's fourth-largest town – Järva, Lääne-Viru and Võru counties posted four each, two new coronavirus cases were detected in Jõgeva County and one in Põlva County.

An additional six cases were found in individuals who had no place of residence associated with the in the population registry, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its daily figures.

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, or in Lääne and Valga counties, the board says.

Testing, vaccinations and hospitalizations

2,881 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, the board says, with 126, or 4.4 percent, of these returning positive.

Four new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals overnight, bringing the total number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 to 52.

Forty-seven of those hospitalized, or 90.4 percent, have not been vaccinated.

The average age of those in hospital due to the virus is 63, with 32 of the total 52 being aged 60 or over.

No deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported overnight. The total number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus is 1,276, the last being reported on August 5.

3,539 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered over the same time frame, bringing the total of people to have had at least one coronavirus vaccine shot in Estonia to 665,497 (out of a population of over 1.3 million, including minors), while 579,386 people have completed a vaccination course, i.e. had two doses, with most manufacturers' prodcuts (the Janssen vaccine requires only one shot).

Vaccine coverage of the over 70s in Estonia is now 69.9 percent, with the figure for each county 65 percent or more, save for Ida-Viru County, which lags significantly behind at 43.7 percent coverage of over 70s, and Harju County, which is slightly below that figure at 64.6 percent.

