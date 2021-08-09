Health Board: 147 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

One-hundred-and-forty-seven new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths relating to the virus have been reported during that time.

Of the newly-discovered cases, 112, or a little over 76 percent, came in unvaccinated individuals, 28 (19 percent) in individuals who had been vaccinated, and seven in people who had received one vaccine dose (of two), the board says.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 203.3, up from 197.2 yesterday. 5.4 percent of individuals tested over the past 14 days returned positive for COVID-19.

Thirteen of Estonia's 15 counties posted coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Harju County reported 60 new cases, 46 of which were in Tallinn, Tartu County 22, and Pärnu County 14. The remaining counties reported single-digit case numbers as follows: Jõgeva and Võru counties eight each, Ida-Viru County seven, Lääne-Viru and Viljandi counties five apiece, Saaremaa and Valga county four each, Jarva County three, and Põlva and Rapla counties two each.

Lääne County and Hiiumaa reported no new coronavirus cases, while an additional three cases came in individuals who had no address associated with them in the population registry, the primary source the Health Board.

No new deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,801 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in the past day, with 147 of them, or 5.2 percent of the total, returning positive.

2,066 coronavirus vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of people inoculated to 667,215, of whom 580,140 have completed the course, i.e. received two doses.

Nationwide, 59.5 percent of adults have been vaccinated, the board says.

As of Monday morning, 60 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, six of whom are in intensive care – two on ventilators.

Of those hospitalized, only five (8.3 percent) had been vaccinated.

The average age of the hospitalized is 62, while 36 of the 60 people in hospital are over 60.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

