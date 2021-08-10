Health Board: 290 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

A total of two-hundred-and-ninety new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths have been reported during that time. Sixty-three people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

Of these cases, 217 came among people who had not been vaccinated (just under 75 percent of the total), while 60 people – just under 21 percent – who contracted the virus had been fully vaccinated.

The remaining 13 new cases were individuals who had had one coronavirus vaccine dose, of two.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 210.6, up from 203.3 on Monday, while 5.1 percent of primary coronavirus tests conducted during that time returned positive.

Regional breakdown

Of the new cases, 128 were found in Harju County, 87 of these in Tallinn.

Tartu County posted 36 cases, Pärnu County 28, and Jõgeva, Viljandi, Võru and Ida-Viru counties reported 12 new cases each.

The remaining counties reported single-digit coronavirus case numbers in the past 24 hours as follows: Rapla County nine, Valga County eight, Lääne-Viru County seven, Järva County five, Põlva County and Saaremaa four, and Lääne County two.

Hiiumaa was the only county which reported no new COVID-19 cases, the Health Board says, while an additional 11 of the cases occurred in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population registry, the source the board uses in compiling its figures.

Hospitalizations, testing, vaccinations

A total of 10 new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals overnight, the board says, and a total of 63 people are hospitalized due to the virus at present.

A total of 10 new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals overnight, the board says, and a total of 63 people are hospitalized due to the virus at present.

6.8 percent of those with coronavirus at present require hospitalization.

The average age of the hospitalized is 61, while 37 of the 63 hospitalized are age 60 or over.

No deaths relating to the coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours.

7,761 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in the past 24 hours, of which 290, or 3.7 percent, returned positive.

5,530 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered overnight, bringing the total number of vaccinations administered since supplies started arriving in the new year to 1,178,273.

671,113 people have now had at least one coronavirus vaccination; 582,886 of these people have completed the course, i.e. obtained two vaccinations with most manufacturers' products.

Vaccine coverage of adults (over 18s) in Estonian now stands at 59.8 percent nationwide.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!