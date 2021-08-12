Health Board: 378 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

378 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 6,005 tests taken - a rate of 6.3 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

Of the 378 new infections, 81 percent were unvaccinated individuals and 19 percent were fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 132 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 91 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 58 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 33 in Pärnu County, 31 in Võru County, 19 in Saare County, 16 in Järva County, 15 in Põlva County and 14 cases each in Viljandi and Lääne-Viru counties. There were 12 cases found in Jõgeva County, 11 in Ida-Viru County, nine in Rapla County, seven in Valga County and one case was diagnosed in Lääne County.

There was no information in the population registry for six cases.

In total, 679,283 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 588,573 of them having already received their second dose. 5,737 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 234.92, data from the Health Board shows.

There were no deaths over the last 24 hours,. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,279 people in Estonia in total.

64 people receiving treatment in hospital, five in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 64 people are receiving treatment in hospital with four under assisted breathing. There are five patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,005 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 378 returning positive and 5,627 negative – a positive rate of 6.3 percent.

There have been 1,670,062 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 136,228 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

130,165 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,799 (33.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 86,366 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

