Health Board: 282 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

A total of two-hundred-and-eighty-two new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths relating to the virus have been reported in that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 241.9, while 4.9 percent of primary coronavirus tests returned positive during that time.

Of the new infections, 222, or 78.7 percent of the total, came in unvaccinated people, while the remaining 21.3 percent of the total (60 people) had been fully vaccinated, the board says.

Regional breakdown

Harju County posted the largest number of new COVID-19 cases at 115, seventy-six of them in Tallinn.

Fourteen of Estonia's 15 counties reported coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Tartu County posted 46 cases, Pärnu County 26, and Rapla, Võru and Lääne-Viru counties 12 each.

Põlva County reported eight new coronavirus cases, Järva County seven, Lääne, Valga and Ida-Viru counties six each, Saaremaa five, and Jõgeva and Viljandi counties three each.

Hiiumaa was the only county not to have reported any coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

An additional 15 coronavirus cases related to individuals with no address associated with them in the population register.

No deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported in the past day; a total of 1,279 people who had the coronavirus have passed away since the pandemic began.

Testing, hospitalizations, vaccinations

7,888 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, of which 282 (3.6 percent) returned positive.

Eight new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals over the same period, bringing the total number of people hospitalized due to the virus to 67.

The bulk of the patients - fifty-eight - are unvaccinated; 56 of them required hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19.

5,713 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday morning, 683,042 people in Estonia had been inoculated at least once against COVID-19; 591,229 of them had completed the vaccination course, i.e. received two doses.

60.8 percent of adults in Estonia have received at least one shot of vaccine.

More detailed information in English is available from the Koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!