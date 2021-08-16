Health Board: Average age of hospitalized covid patients has fallen

The number of patients in hospital suffering from coronavirus is rising while the average age has fallen compared to springtime, Urmas Sule, emergency medical manager of the Health Board, told ERR.

"The need for hospital treatment is growing rapidly, the need for intensive care is growing rapidly," Sule said. "We can also see that since the infection in this summer period has been predominantly in younger groups, the average age of those admitted to hospital has also improved compared to the winter-spring period."

On Monday, the average age of patients in hospital is 64 and 91 patients are being treated. Younger people tend to spend less time in hospital.

Currently, more than 40 percent of patients are being treated in Harju County but there are patients in the majority of hospitals across the county. Sule said all hospitals must be ready to accept coronavirus patients.

