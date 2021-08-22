Health Board: 101 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

A total of 101 coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Two people who had contracted coronavirus during have died during that period, the board adds.

Of the new cases, 82.2 percent were found in unvaccinated individuals, with the remaining 17.8 percent of cases found in people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 281.3, with 5.6 percent of primary coronavirus tests returning positive over the same time period.

Regional breakdown

Thirteen of Estonia's 15 counties have posted at least one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours, the board says.

Harju County posted the highest number of new cases at 39, with 29 of them found in Tallinn.

Viljandi County reported 15 new cases, Järva County 11 and Tartu County 10.

The remaining case numbers were all in the single figures: Pärnu County (nine), Ida-Viru County (four), Võru County (three), Rapla County (two) and Hiiumaa, Jõgeva County, Lääne-Viru County, Saaremaa and Valga County one each.

Lääne and Põlva counties alone reported no new cases overnight.

An additional three cases were found in individuals with no place of residence associated with the in the population registry, the source the board uses in compiling its daily figures.

Two people who had the coronavirus died in the past 24 hours – a 79 year-old-woman and a 60-year-old man, the Health Board says.

The total number of people who have died as a result of the coronavirus in Estonia now stands at 1,283.

Testing, hospitalizations, vaccinations

A total of 2,373 primary coronavirus tests have been analyzed, of which 101, or 4.3 percent, returned positive.

Five new coronavirus case files have been opened in hospitals overnight, and 95 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The average age of those hospitalized is 67, while 61 people in hospital due to the virus (over 64 percent of the total) are aged over 60, the board says.

2,808 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have received at least on shot of coronavirus vaccine to 706,229. Of these, 610,695 have received two doses, i.e. completed the course.

70.3 percent of people aged over 60 in Estonia have now been vaccinated at least once, the board says, with the figure by county standing at over 65 percent in every case except Ida-Viru County, where the figure is significantly lower at 45.3 percent, and Harju County, where the figure is slightly lower at 63.4 percent.

More detailed information is available in English from the Koroonakaart site here.

--

