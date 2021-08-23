Isamaa puts off presidential candidate decision to Wednesday

The opposition Isamaa Party has not announced whether it will support Alar Karis' presidential candidacy, and says it has postponed the decision to Wednesday. Isamaa joins the other opposition party weighing up Karis as the potential next president, the Social Democrats (SDE) who said earlier on Monday that they, too would wait.

Both parties met Karis on Monday and, since the two coalition partners, Reform and Center, have come out in favor of Karis, a former auditor general, SDE and Isamaa, while they only have 11 and 12 seats respectively, hold the cards in that the coalition parties need to find nine more votes from somewhere before Karis could get elected.

The party's Riigikogu group chair, Priit Sibul, said Monday that: "We decided that we would formulate our position by Wednesday and in the same arena that met with Karis today, I.e. with an extended meeting of the party group and its board."

Sibul said that the party and Karis have both points of commonality and differences of opinion on worldview.

Sibul said: "There were issues where we have a common understanding, one of which was that this Karis saw that Estonians must remain the majority in Estonia, and that Estonia must move towards an Estonian-language education system."

Isamaa is a national conservative party on the whole; the party's deputy chair, former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu, had said earlier Monday that he thought Karis a serious contender, but also that he thought Reform and Center had sacrificed their own favored candidates – current president Kersti Kaljulaid, in the case of Reform, and academic Tarmo Soomere in the case of Center – in order to reach a compromise.

Sibul noted that differences of opinion included the issue of dual citizenship, which Isamaa is opposed to, do not mean Karis is unsuitable.

"Isamaa is not currently looking for a new chair, but a president for Estonia who could get elected at the Riigikogu. He does not have to fit with Isama on all positions, but it is important that we know what his positions are."

SDE's leader Indrek Saar, who has recently said his party would back Kersti Kaljulaid for a second term, if others did too, said earlier Monday that his party needs to discuss the issue on a wider scale both within the party and via public feedback.

Estonian presidents are not elected directly by the populace, but rather, by the Riigikogu in the first instance.

Karis had met with SDE from 11.00 a.m. and then Isamaa from 1.30 p.m. Monday.

The other opposition party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), is going it alone with its own candidate, former Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas.

The presidential election balloting starts a week today, August 30. Current speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) has consistently said he wants a president elected quickly, and in the chamber, and not over a protracted period in the electoral college stages which would ensue if the Riigikogu drew a blank.

--

