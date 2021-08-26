All 34 Reform Riigikogu members pledge support for Karis

All 34 members of the Reform Party's Riigikogu faction signed the proposal to nominate director of the Estonian Nation Museum Alar Karis as a presidential candidate.

"The Reform Party faction unanimously supports Alar Karis as the presidential candidate. I am pleased that both Isamaa and the Social Democrats have continued to express their desire to elect the President in the Riigikogu. I hope that there will be so much support among them that we will have a new head of state elected in the Riigikogu on Monday," Võrklaev said.

Mart Võrklaev, leader of the faction, and Jaanus Karilaid, leader of the Center Party's faction, will hand over the signatures to the National Electoral Committee on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, all 25 members of the Center Party faction nominated Karis as presidential candidate.

Reform and Center have 59 seats, meaning they need nine more votes from the other parties for Karis to get elected.

The official nominations for Monday's vote are made on Sunday evening. The ballot itself starts at 1 p.m. Monday. If Monday's voting draws a blank, two more ballots are held Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Karis, 63, has been ERM director since 2018 and is a former auditor general and Unversity of Tartu rector.

