Pharmacies launch coronavirus rapid testing service

Coronavirus rapid testing will start in some Apotheka, Sudameapteek and Benu pharmacies in Estonia from Wednesday.

Ly Rootslane, head of the Estonian Association of Pharmacist-owned Pharmacies, said the past week has been extremely busy to ensure COVID-19 rapid testing capability at the pharmacies.

"Our members currently have the capability to offer the service in up to 50 pharmacies all over Estonia. It is very important for us that all our customers can be certain that when they come to one of our pharmacies, they do not need to fear a risk of infection and that the testing will not hinder the issuing of medicines or provision of advice," Rootslane said.

The target group of the service is people who want to prove that they do not carry the COVID-19 infection. The service is geared at people without virus symptoms who have not been vaccinated or who recovered from COVID-19 more than six months ago.

who test negative are issued a certificate with a QR code proving the validity of the result. The certificate remains valid for 48 hours and can only be used in Estonia, Rootslane said.

It is not possible to offer the rapid testing service in all pharmacies because the service requires a separate well-ventilated room.

According to the government's order of August 26, in order to participate in various events and activities, people can use proof certifying that the result of their SARS-CoV-2 rapid test conducted at a pharmacy was negative and that the test was carried out up to 48 hours before the event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!