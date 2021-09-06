Janssen vaccines will not be delivered to Estonia this week

The one-dose coronavirus vaccine Janssen will not arrive in Estonia this week. The manufacturer has experienced supply issues all summer.

Estonia has had no deliveries of the vaccine for several weeks but on Friday the Ministry of Social Affairs said 13,000 doses may arrive this week.

Estonia is trying to acquire doses from European Union countries. To ERR's knowledge, there are plans to obtain some from Finland and several others.

"At the moment, there is nothing to say about borrowing from other countries. We are working on it," said Gea Otsa, communications manager of the Ministry of Social Affairs' COVID-19 working group.

