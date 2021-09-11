Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 493 new covid cases, one death

A total of 168 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports, up from 150 the previous day. 140 of those in hospital due to the virus have symptomatic COVID-19. 493 new coronavirus cases were identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, and one death relating to the virus was reported.

119 (70.8 percent) of the total of hospitalized people are unvaccinated, the board says, with the remaining 29.2 percent (49 hospitalized people) having completed a course of coronavirus vaccination.

A total of 38 new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours, the board says.

One person, an 83-year-old woman, who had contracted the coronavirus passed away over the past 24 hours, the board says.

6,321 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, with 493 returning positive (7.9 percent).

Of the 493 new cases, 381 people (77.3 percent) had not been vaccinated, and 112 – the entire remainder – had completed a vaccination course.

3,610 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, the board says, bringing the total number of vaccination doses issued to 1,305,828, since vaccines started arriving at the end of last year.

Vaccine coverage of adults in Estonia stands at 65.4 percent, the board says.

More detailed information in English is available from the Koroonakaart site here.

