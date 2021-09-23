East Tallinn Central Hospital opens covid ward, restricts treatment

East-Tallinn Central Hospital will reopen a covid-19 ward on Friday, which will limit scheduled treatment in areas such as cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology.

The ward will have 29 beds for coronavirus patients, the hospital said. The new department will be opened on Ravi Street in the Department of Internal Medicine.

Ene Halling, a member of the board and head of treatment, said the opening of the department is due to the fact that more coronavirus patients require hospital treatment.

Due to this situation, routine treatment in specialized fields such as cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology will be limited.

Other scheduled treatment will continue as far as possible, but the hospital's crisis staff will monitor the situation and decide accordingly.

In addition, preparations to receive coronavirus patients are being made in the women's clinic and the eye clinic.

