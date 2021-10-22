Vaccination rate of prison inmates stands at 78 percent

The number of prison inmates in Estonian vaccinated against the coronavirus now stands at 78 percent – considerably higher than the overall population outside.

The figure includes those remanded in custody, as well as those serving judicial sentences.

From next Monday, visiting is only permissible to those with vaccination certificate, while the visitation regime as a whole has been tightened up, BNS reports.

Relatives can alternatively obtain information about an inmate's health situation, provided the latter has given their consent. A digitally-signed form must be completed, by contacting Tallinn Prison, Tartu Prison or Viru Prison.

