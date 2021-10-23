Gallery: Protesters rally against coronavirus restrictions in Tallinn

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against new coronavirus restrictions in Tallinn on Saturday, as the Health Board reported the highest number of new cases since the spring peak in March.

The protest took place on Freedom Square and was led by Varro Vooglaid, the head of the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK).

At the beginning of the rally, he said people had not gathered to protest vaccination but rather for the freedom to choose the right to vaccinate.

Vooglaid said the protesters want the government to stop "compulsory vaccination", the division of society with vaccination passports and vaccinating children against covid-19.

He said the restrictions imposed by the government are not constitutional and called for civil disobedience.

The rally was opened by singer Tõnis Mägi. Members of EKRE, including MEP Jaak Madison, chairman Martin Helme and deputy chairman Mart Helme, and its youth party could be seen in the crowd.

Other protestors held placards that read "No to dictatorship", "We demand freedom of vaccination" and "Stop Kaja Kallas", among others.

Vooglaid also collected money as part of the demonstration. He said this will help cover the organizational costs of the demonstration.

"Trust scientists"

Minister of Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) showed his support for vaccination on Saturday by tweeting pictures of electronic billboards at the protest calling on people to trust science.

The billboards showed messages from news portals Delfi and Eesti Päevaleht.

The first said "trust scientists" and the second called for people to get their information from reliable sources.

Jaani congratulated the outlets by saying hats off to them

Coronavirus in Estonia

On Saturday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate is 1,238.17 per 100,000 - one of the highest in Europe.

During the past 24 hours, 1,643 new cases were recorded - a number equivalent to the spring peak in March.

There are 453 people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 and the healthcare system has the staffing capacity to treat approximately 600 coronavirus patients. The majority are unvaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hads frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!