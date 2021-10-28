Health Board: 542 hospitalized patients, 1,995 new cases, 8 deaths

As of Thursday morning, 542 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 1,995 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were eight deaths.

There are 378 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 274 (72 percent) are unvaccinated and 104 (28 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 542 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 164 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 8,947 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 22.3 percent. Of the new cases, 1,269 (63.6 percent) were unvaccinated and 726 (36.4 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 788,829 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 756,020 of them having already received their second dose. 8,568 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning. There have been 30,936 booster doses administered in Estonia.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,478.21, data from the Health Board shows.

There were eight deaths, involving a 56-year old man, a 67-year old woman, a 72-year old woman, an 80-year old woman, two 83-year old women, an 86-year old man and a 93-year old man. Five of these people were unvaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,491 people in Estonia in total.

542 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 48 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 542 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 29 under assisted breathing. There are 48 patients in intensive care.

A total of 8,947 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,995 returning positive and 6,952 negative – a positive rate of 22.3 percent.

There have been 2,116,680 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 188,522 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

162,891 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 50,910 (31.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 111,981 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

