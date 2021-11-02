Government clarifies covid rules on youth sport competitions

Young people's sports competitions qualify as extra-curricular education, at least when competing, as opposed to spectating, the government says, clarifying restrictions it announced last week and which came into effect this week.

This means that taking part in youth sports competitions requires the same procedures as apply to all those up to and including the age of 18 when attending school or training, the government stated in a press release issued Tuesday.

Students turning 19 this academic year are also encompassed by the same restriction.

Children and young people can take part in sports competitions without having to present a covid certificate on the grounds that schools check their infection risk several times a week via organized rapid testing.

On the same basis, children and young people may take part in training and other school and extracurricular activities.

However, if intending to spectate, children aged 12 and over must, like adults, present proof of certification or recovery. In addition, and unlike adults, minors an also gain entry as spectators upon presentation of a certified negative result of a PCR or rapid antigen test.

The PCR test must have been taken no more than 72 hours, and the rapid antigen test no more than 48 hours, prior to the event, and needs to have been administered by a professional healthcare service provider.

The results of rapid antigen tests taken in a general pharmacy are also acceptable, the government said.

Competitions specified in the order do not include fun runs or other amateur sports events in which only a small proportion of those taking part are seriously competing for prizes, such as at the Tallinn Marathon and the Tartu Cross-Country Marathon.

To take part in such events, those aged 12 or older must still present a covid certificate as they would if attending cultural or entertainment events.

The above is clarification of existing restrictions, and not the introduction of a new set of restrictions.

--

