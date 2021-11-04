Coronavirus update: 589 patients, 1,947 new cases, 11 deaths

On Thursday morning, 589 coronavirus patients were being treated in hospitals across Estonia - 18 fewer than yesterday. There were 11 deaths.

Of the patients in hospital, 426 have a serious case of the virus and 298 - 70 percent - are not vaccinated. There are 53 patients in intensive care and 38 are using ventilators. Fifty-nine new cases were opened.

Eleven people died during the past day, five men and six women ages between 63 and 99 years old.

In total, 8,842 tests were analyzed and 1,947 were positive. Of these new cases, 1,139 were unvaccinated.

The 14-day rate is 1,799.58 per 100,000 people.

On Wednesday, 2,136 people were vaccinated for the first time and 9,834 people were vaccinated in total. The vaccination rate is 57.5 percent.

Editor's note: More information will be added to this when published by the Health Board.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!