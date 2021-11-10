Health minister: Estonia has discussed sending covid patients to Finland

Negotiations have been held between Estonia and Finland so coronavirus patients can be taken to Finland for treatment if necessary, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Riigikogu state budget control select committee, Kiik said hospitals in south Estonia face a more difficult time than in the north.

Negotiations have been held at the Southern medical headquarters to transport patients to Finland if necessary, he confirmed.

"Fortunately, this has not been necessary, but the readiness is there," the minister said.

Last week, news portal Delfi reported the University of Tartu Hospital had already started talks with university hospitals in Finland.

Ragnar Vaiknemets, head of the Emergency Staff of the Health Board, said the number of people in need of hospital treatment will remain close to 600 in the near future.

There are not likely to be fewer than 500 patients in hospital before the end of November, he said.

Estonia has enough staff to treat between 600 and 650 coronavirus patients. The majority of hospitals have already canceled scheduled treatments.

On Wednesday, 563 patients were being treated in hospitals across Estonia, the lowest number for at least a week.

