Government sets Covid vaccination minimum age at 12 years and 3 months

Thursday, the government specified the age limit from which minors are required to be vaccinated or to prove a negative test result.

The government has set the minimum age at which minors can be vaccinated against the coronavirus at 12 years and three months. Previously, the minimum age had been set at a more general 12 years.

The government passed an order to that effect Thursday, based on the rationale that, if minors cannot get a Covid vaccination until they are 12, even if they got vaccinated on their 12th birthday, they would still have to wait another eight weeks to get the second dose – the lag between the two specified by BioNTech/Pfizer, whose products are used for under 18s.

The extra three months allows the time for the second dose to be administered, and for the child to obtain full certification – otherwise they would not have been able to have accessed a wide range of events and venues between their first and second doses.

Nonetheless, proof of a recent negative Covid test result remain an acceptable form of certification for under 18s, though not for adults.

The same government order broadened the circle of events open to minors and which are exempt from proof of vaccination or negative testing, to include extra-curricular trips to museums and exhibitions.

Hobby education, sports and training and in-service training had already been exempt.

The order enters into force on Monday, November 15.

