Latvian president: Still too early to compare pandemic management styles

It is too early to compare countries' coronavirus crisis management styles as the pandemic is not over yet, President of Latvia Egils Levits told ERR in an interview.

"Estonians and Latvians still tend to compare themselves as good neighbors. And if we look at resolving the coronavirus crisis, we can see that the Latvian government has taken a more decisive stance on this issue and Latvians have experienced much tougher restrictions than Estonia. For example, [the curfew] staying home in the evening and at night which is coming to an end tonight," said Levits.

The Latvian president has also had personal experience with the virus after testing positive several weeks ago.

He said after two days he felt normal during this time. "Of course, there are those who suffer from coronavirus disease, but I did well. I think that is only because I had been vaccinated," said Levits.

On Monday the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will meet in Vilnius to discuss the possibilities of resolving the migrant crisis caused by Belarus.

Levits said cooperation between the three Baltic states is becoming increasingly important given ongoing geopolitical events.

ERR's interview with Levits will be broadcast on Monday.

Information about Latvia's coronavirus restrictions can be read here.

