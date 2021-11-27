Triin Varek confirmed as Rakvere mayor

Triin Varek (Center) has been confirmed as mayor the Lääne-Viru County town of Rakvere, with 14 votes in favor and five against, in the 21-seat council.

The five-member city government composition was approved at the same meeting (see gallery) which elected Varek, while the ruling coalition consists of Isamaa and the Center Party.

Opposition deputy Marti Kuusik (EKRE) expressed a hope that administrative costs, linked to the minium wage, would be reduced in the town of a little under 16,000 inhabitants.

"If this uneconomic, immoral and non-substantial connection were to continue, the cumulative cost to the citizens of Rakvere would come to €7.9 million during the next government period in 2022 to 2025 alone," Kuusik said.

Varek responded that: I believe that people deserve a reasonable wage for their work. As mayor, I can confirm that I am ready to take this issue to the coalition and we will definitely discuss it."

This would be clear when the town's next budget was unveiled, she added.

Rakvere is noted for its Livonian Order castle ruins and the nearby auroch statue, and also for its substantial theater, the home theater of many well-known stars of stage and screen.

The resolution of all electoral complaints arising from the October 17 local elections means that councils legally have already had to start their work, though in some cases across Estonia's 79 municipalities, mayors have not been elected – a council can function temporarily without one, given that the council chair, a role as much if not more important than that of mayor, can oversee council business. Mayors may not be appointed until year-end in some municipalities' cases.

--

