Coronavirus update: 298 patients, 6,499 new cases, 9 deaths

298 people are currently hospitalized with severe Covid symptoms, while 6,499 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Nine people who had contracted Covid passed away over the same period.

A total of 531 people are hospitalized, of whom 298 have severe symptoms. Of this 298, 197 (66 percent) have unvaccinated, while 101 (34 percent) are double-vaccinated.

Ninety-six new Covid case filess have been opened by hospitals within the past 24 hours, 46 of whom involved people who presented with serious symptoms.

On average, 45 new patients each day who exhibit signs of symptomatic COVID-19 infection have been hospitalised within the past 10 days, as of February 17. Until last week, the government had stated that the Covid certificate requirement for entry to events and venues would, if the average 10-day hospitalization rate had been 25, would have been lifted four days later, i.e. on February 21. However, the government announced last early last week it was clear this target would not be met.

Nine people who had contracted Covid, seven of whom were unvaccinated, passed away in the past 24 hours, the board says: three women, aged 53, 72 and 84, and six men, aged 69, 71, 77, 79, 91 and 96.

The average hospitalization rate for the last seven days per 100,000 vaccinated people in Estonian is now 1.8 people per day, compared with 7.9 per 100,000 unvaccinated people.

10,994 primary Covid test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, 6,499 of which returned positive.

The average infection rate for the last seven days for every 100,000 members of the country's vaccinated population is 314.4, while for the unvaccinated population the figure is 491.9, the board says.

1,213 Covid vaccine doses have been administered over the past 24 hours, with 110 individuals receiving their first injections.

As of this morning, 422,585 individuals had received additional or booster doses. Of the overall populace, 62.8 percent have received two vaccine doses up until now.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!