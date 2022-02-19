Coronavirus level in wastewater falling, possibly due to heavy rain

The level of coronavirus in wastewater is falling but this could be due to higher than usual rainfall, the Health Board on Friday.

Adviser of the Environmental Health Department of the Health Board Merli Jõemaa said the situation has improved compared to last week's study.

There are now orange and yellow dots on the map alongside the red, although the only green one is in Kuressaare. The amount of coronavirus is still high in Harju County, Ida-Viru County, Lääne-Viru County, Central Estonia and Tartu County.

However, the latest results may have been affected by rain: "Which may affect the results by diluting the wastewater samples," Jõemaa explained.

To see if the level of coronavirus is on a downward trend, it is necessary to wait for next week's results, she said.

The results of the latest wastewater study. Source: Terviseamet

