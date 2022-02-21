Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,981 new cases, 8 deaths

A total of 327 people are hospitalized with severe coronavirus symptoms as of Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 2,981 new Covid cases were identified in the past 24 hours, while eight people who had contracted the virus passed away during that time, the board says.

620 people in total are in hospital due to Covid, of whom 327 have severe symptoms, as noted. Of the 327, 216 (66 percent) are unvaccinated, while 111 (34 percent) have completed a course of vaccination, the board says.

80 new Covid cases were opened in hospitals over the past 24 hours, 47 of which concerned symptomatic Covid.

Eight people who had contracted the virus passed away in the past 24 hours: Five women aged 59, 86, 92, 95 and 97, and three men, aged 58, 72 and 75.

On average, 42 symptomatic Covid patients have been admitted to hospital per day, over the past 10 days, the board says.

In the past seven days, an average of 1.9 vaccinated people per 100,000 have been admitted to hospital due to Covid, compared with 8.5 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated population, the board says.

The board analyzed 5,483 primary Covid test results in the past 24 hours, with 2,981 returning positive.

Over the past seven days, an average of 340.7 fully-vaccinated people per 100,000 contracted Covid, compared with an average of 513.6 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated.

307 Covid vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning, 32 of which were first-time doses, the board.

425,324 people had received an additional or booster Covid vaccine dose as of Monday morning, while the coverage of the overall population with two doses stands at 62.9 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

